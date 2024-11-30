Premium content
Oregon State Football Offseason Movement Tracker
With the 2024 Oregon State football season now over, BeaversEdge looks at the offseason movement within the program, including graduating players, transfer portal guys, and those declaring for the NFL Draft.

This story will be updated with news as it's confirmed...

Out Of Eligibility

DB Jaden Robinson

DB Alton Julian

RB Jam Griffin

DB Tyrice Ivy

QB Jake Sanders

DL Semisi Saluni

OL Joshua Gray

P Josh Green

OLB Nikko Taylor

K Everett Hayes

TE Jermaine Terry

DB Jadyin Young

OL Grant Starck

LS Peyton Hogan

OL Flavio Gonzalez

OL Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

WR Joel Valadez

RB Dyontae Navarette

Eligibility Left, But Decisions To Make

