Oregon State Football Offseason Movement Tracker

**GET A FULL YEAR OF BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF**

With the 2024 Oregon State football season now over, BeaversEdge looks at the offseason movement within the program, including graduating players, transfer portal guys, and those declaring for the NFL Draft.

This story will be updated with news as it's confirmed...

MORE: 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Boise | RECAP - Beavers Fall To Boise In Finale