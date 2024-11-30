Oregon State Football Offseason Movement Tracker

**GET A FULL YEAR OF BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF**
With the 2024 Oregon State football season now over, BeaversEdge looks at the offseason movement within the program, including graduating players, transfer portal guys, and those declaring for the NFL Draft.
This story will be updated with news as it's confirmed...
MORE: 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Boise | RECAP - Beavers Fall To Boise In Finale
Out Of Eligibility
**GET A FULL YEAR OF BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF**
DB Jaden Robinson
DB Alton Julian
RB Jam Griffin
DB Tyrice Ivy
QB Jake Sanders
DL Semisi Saluni
OL Joshua Gray
P Josh Green
OLB Nikko Taylor
K Everett Hayes
TE Jermaine Terry
DB Jadyin Young
OL Grant Starck
LS Peyton Hogan
OL Flavio Gonzalez
OL Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
WR Joel Valadez
RB Dyontae Navarette