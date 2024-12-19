Oregon State lands commitment from Duke QB transfer Maalik Murphy

Rivals rank Murphy as the No. 25 overall player in the transfer portal and the No. 5 quarterback. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

This past fall for Duke, Murphy completed 254-of-421 passing attempts for 2,933 yards and 26 touchdowns while throwing 12 interceptions. He averaged 244.4 yards per game and owned a quarterback rating of 133.5.

As the transfer portal opened, Murphy made the surprising decision to enter the transfer portal, the second time he's done so in his career after previously transferring to Duke from Texas. Notably, the Blue Devils did land a commitment from quarterback Darian Mensah, a Tulane transfer who ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in the portal and the No. 23 player overall.

Nonetheless, the Beavers had the quarterback position circled in this portal window as a major priority after struggles at the position throughout the 2024 season. The Beavers saw three different quarterbacks start for the program this fall but failed to find any sort of sustained success.

As a whole, the Beavers quarterbacks completed 216-of-360 passing attempts for 2,417 yards and seven touchdowns to 11 interceptions while averaging 201.4 passing yards per game.