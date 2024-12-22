Oregon State lands Nebraska DE Transfer Kai Wallin

Oregon State continues to pick up transfer portal pieces left and right, and on Sunday, they added another defensive end to their defensive line in the form of Nebraska defensive end transfer Kai Wallin.
Wallin brings two years of eligibility with him to Corvallis.
The 6-foot-5 defensive end was a three-star prospect out of American River Community College in Sacramento, California signing with the Huskers over offers from Arizona State, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Missouri, Utah, Washington State, and Oregon State. That previously established relationship helped the Beavers cause in his transfer recruitment.
During his time with the Huskers, Wallin played in 15 games, recording five tackles and half a sack.
