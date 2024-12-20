West Virginia CB transfer T.J. Crandall commits to Oregon State

Oregon State has added a piece to their secondary for the 2025 season. On Friday afternoon, West Virginia cornerback transfer TJ Crandall committed to the Beavers.

Crandall comes to Corvallis after one season in Morgantown in which he played in eight games and recorded 122 total snaps. Before his time with the Mountaineers, Crandall spent one season at Colorado State, where he played eight games for 303 total snaps. He brings 28 career tackles, one interception (returned for a touchdown), and two pass breakups with him to the Beavers.

Crandall was a two-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, choosing Colorado State over offers from Arizona and Army.

Notably, the 6-foot-0, 181-pound Crandall is originally from the Pacific Northwest and in particular Sammamish, Washington attending Skyline High School, a program that the Beavers are highly familiar with.

Crandall will have two years of eligibility remaining.