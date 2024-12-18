UCF OL transfer Keyon Cox commits to Oregon State

He joins Arizona transfer J.T. Hand as commitments for the Beavers in the December portal window.

Oregon State has landed a second offensive lineman as part of their transfer portal class this month. The Beavers on Wednesday morning added a commitment from UCF offensive lineman Keyon Cox, who announced his decision via Instagram.

Like Hand, Cox will come to Corvallis with some experience, though less than the Arizona transfer... He'll have three seasons to play three in Corvallis...

Throughout his career in Orlando, Cox played just 44 snaps including 32 snaps this season in two games played. With that, this is a developmental addition for the Beavers as Kyle DeVan can work with an unpolished player in Cox.

Cox, a Phenix City, Alabama native signed with UCF as part of their 2023 recruiting class as a three-star prospect. He chose the Knights over Arkansas State, Boston College, Liberty, Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Troy, and UAB.

For a closer look at the Beavers' OL numbers following the addition of COX, CLICK HERE