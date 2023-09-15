With the No. 16 Oregon State football team (2-0, 0-0 P12) set to host San Diego State (2-1, 0-0 MWC) at the newly renovated Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a look at how the starters matched up as recruits!

DJ Uiagalelei makes his third start for the Beavers and has looked good in his first two contests. On the other side, former four-star prospect Jalen Mayden will start for San Diego State.

After seeing limited time on the field in Starkville, Mayden has been okay for San Diego State, completing 59.9% of his passes for 2,2525 yards and 16 touchdowns over 15 games. Notably, the Sachse, Texas native has also thrown 13 interceptions in his time with the Aztecs.

Advantage - Uiagalelei/Oregon State