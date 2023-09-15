San Diego State vs Oregon State: Starters As Recruits
With the No. 16 Oregon State football team (2-0, 0-0 P12) set to host San Diego State (2-1, 0-0 MWC) at the newly renovated Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a look at how the starters matched up as recruits!
QUARTERBACK
DJ Uiagalelei makes his third start for the Beavers and has looked good in his first two contests. On the other side, former four-star prospect Jalen Mayden will start for San Diego State.
After seeing limited time on the field in Starkville, Mayden has been okay for San Diego State, completing 59.9% of his passes for 2,2525 yards and 16 touchdowns over 15 games. Notably, the Sachse, Texas native has also thrown 13 interceptions in his time with the Aztecs.
Advantage - Uiagalelei/Oregon State
RUNNING BACK
We all know what Damien Martinez brings to the table; he's one of the most underrated running backs in the country. For San Diego State, former USC signee Kenan Christon will likely get the start. Christon has struggled during his 16 games with the Aztecs, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry, totaling 373 yards and one touchdown across 98 rushing attempts.
Advantage - Martinez/Oregon State
WIDE RECEIVERS
