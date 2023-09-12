2025 RB Marcus Nixon Talks Highly Of Oregon State Following Visit
On Saturday for the home opener against UC Davis, the Oregon State football program hosted over 50 prospects on campus... One of those prospects was Squalicum (WA) running back Marcus Nixon.
Shortly after his official visit, BeaversEdge reached out to Nixon to catch up with the Bellingham, Washington native to recap his visit to Corvallis...
“It was really good I enjoyed the environment as well as the energy from the crowd,” Nixon said about his visit. “I think Corvallis is some where I could see myself living and Oregon state is somewhere I could see myself playing,” he added during our discussion.
Despite it being the home opener against an FCS opponent, the Beaver faithful brought the juice on Saturday, something that stood out to Nixon quite a bit. “Honestly the best I’ve seen so far,” he said about the atmosphere. “Everyone was really into it and the crowd interaction was top tier.”
While Nixon doesn’t hold an offer yet from the Beavers, holding just an offer from Nevada, he has been in contact with the Beavers’ coaching staff quite a bit.
