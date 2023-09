PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With week three of the college football season set to get underway, BeaversEdge debuts the first of a weekly/bi-weekly series power ranking the 12 teams in the Pac-12 Conference...

Hear from Publisher Brenden Slaughter, Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley, and EDGE writer/KEJO host TJ Mathewson as they give their rankings and analysis!

MORE: EDGE POD: Talkin' Win Over UCD, Previewing SDSU | OSU 2024 Commit Stats | WATCH: OSU Defense + ST Preview SDSU | A Closer Look At SDSU | 2025 RB Talks Highly Of OSU After Visit | WATCH: Offense Previews SDSU | Beavers In The NFL: Week 1 | Inside The Dam: Latest Offers & Recruit Reactions