With the No. 16 Oregon State football team (2-0, 0-0) set to host San Diego State (2-1, 0-0 MW) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Aztecs...

San Diego State Opponent Preview

- SDSU (2-1) is meeting the Beavers (2-0) for the first time since playing one another in consecutive seasons in 2013 (L, 34-30) and 2014 (L, 28-7).

- OSU will already be the third opponent for San Diego State this season that had at least nine wins and played in a bowl game a year ago.

- The Aztecs are playing one of the toughest schedules in the country this season with five games against 10-win teams - vs. Ohio, at Oregon State, vs. Boise State, at Air Force and vs. Fresno State - and eight vs. bowl teams from a year ago - also vs. UCLA, vs. Utah State and at San Jose State.

- The beginning of SDSU's schedule is particularly tough as five of its first six opponents made a bowl in 2022, including games vs. Ohio (10-4) on Aug. 26 (W, 20-13), UCLA (9-4) on Sept. 9 (L, 35-10), at Oregon State (10-3) on Sept. 16, vs. Boise State (10-4) on Sept. 22 and at Air Force (10-4) on Sept. 30 before hitting its open week in the first week of October.

- Eleven players have earned their first career collegiate start this season for San Diego State and 14 players overall have made their first start at SDSU.

- San Diego State has won seven of its last 11 games dating back to last season.

- The Aztecs are coming off a 35-10 loss to UCLA on Saturday night. SDSU controlled the clock, dominating in time of possession (34:55-25:05), but dropped two passes in the end zone, including one that was intercepted, and was 0-for-2 inside the red zone.

- San Diego State allowed an uncharacteristically seven explosive plays (20-plus yards), including five passes and two rushes, and was outgained overall by a healthy 550-259 margin.

- The Aztecs did force two more turnovers and have eight through three games, tied with Liberty for the most in FBS play.

- SDSU also leads the Mountain West in interceptions (6, 2nd in FBS) and is tied for the lead in fumble recoveries (2, T-16th in FBS).

- Five different players have San Diego State's six interceptions, while LB Zyrus Fiaseu has both of the team's fumble recoveries.

- Fiaseu is coming off a monster game against UCLA. After entering the game with six tackles on the season, Fiaseu finished with seven in the first half and a career-high 12 for the game (previous high was four). He also forced his first two fumbles and recovered his first career fumble. The two forced fumbles tied a SDSU single-game record (14th occasion). The Las Vegas, Nevada, native tied a season and career high with two tackles for loss, and had his first career pass breakup. His Pro Football Focus grade of 90.5 was the highest in the country among linebackers for Week 2 (min. 45 snaps) and the third highest regardless of defensive position.

- The Aztecs are 10-65 all-time against Associated Press Top 25 teams, but 3-3 since the start of the 2017 season.

- SDSU is 7-5 against teams from the Pac-12 Conference since the start of the 2016 season. This from a program that once lost 19 straight against the league from 1996 until breaking the streak in 2011.

- Included in the seven wins is a win over the now back-to-back Pac-12 champion Utah in 2021, and victories over No. 19/19 Stanford in 2017 and No. 23/25 Arizona State in 2018.

- Aztec head coach Brady Hoke was an assistant coach at Oregon State from 1989-94. Hoke coached the defensive line in 1989, and from 1991-94, and the inside linebackers in 1990.

- San Diego State's 21 wins since the start of the 2021 season trail only Georgia (31), Michigan (27), Alabama (25), Cincinnati (24), Ohio State (24), UTSA (24), Notre Dame (23), Air Force (22), Clemson (22), Fresno State (22), Oregon (22) and Utah (22).