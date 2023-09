PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State cornerback coach Anthony Perkins, inside linebacker Makiya Tongue, and kicker Atticus Sappington as the trio previews the matchup with San Diego State and much more!

