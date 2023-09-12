With week one of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!

WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String

-> In Dallas' 40-0 win over New York, Cooks hauled in two of his four targets for 22 yards... The Cowboys didn't need to throw much in this season's opener, look for Cooks to be busier as time goes on...

WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String

-> While Cooks and the Cowboys cruised to victory, Hodgins and the Giants were on the opposite side of the blowout... Despite the lopsided score, Hodgins tallied one catch for 24 yards on three targets... He also had a fumble...

TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String

-> In his NFL regular season debut, Musgrave was the Packers' second-leading receiver, catching three of his four targets for 50 yards in the 38-20 win...

TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String

-> In Houston's 25-9 loss to Baltimore, Quitoriano started at one of the TE positions and secured his only target for 11 yards...

OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String

-> Brandel saw action in Minnesota's 20-17 loss to Tampa Bay, playing three snaps on special teams...

OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String

-> In Pittsburgh's 30-7 loss to San Fransisco, Seumalo started at left guard and played 64 total snaps... It was Seumalo's first regular season game with an NFL team not named the Eagles...

CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String

-> In Houston's loss to Baltimore, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and played 64 snaps... He also tallied two tackles and one interception...

DB Alex Austin (2019-22) - Houston Texans - Third String

-> Elevated to the active roster, Austin didn't play in the loss to Baltimore...

S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String

-> In Buffalo's 22-16 loss to the Jets, Poyer started at free safety and played 54 total snaps... He was third on defense in tackles, tallying seven on the evening.

P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String

-> In Carolina's 24-10 loss to Atlanta, Hekker punted five times for a total of 266 yards. He landed one inside the 20 and had a long punt of 69 on the afternoon... Hekker is coming off his best punt-average season in his career...