Durant faced his former high school Puyallup last Friday and had himself a strong performance, recording five receptions for 43 yards and one touchdown. Through two games this season, Durant has eight receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 120 kick return yards and a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

Freauff left last week's game against Junction City with an injury in the first quarter. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go this week.

Hook and the Homestead Mustangs defeated the Gunderson Grizzlies last weekend 48-28. Hook had three receptions for 57 yards. This season through three games, Hook has 10 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

It was another tough week for Memorial, falling to the McKinney North Bulldogs 63-7. We were unable to find any stats for Tullis in this matchup. It appears he did not have any carries in the game. We will check in on Tullis.

Foster and Central Catholic defeated Jesuit 28-6 on Saturday. Foster had six tackles in the game, including 1.0 TFL while causing one fumble which he recovered.

Punahou was off last week after a long first few weeks, which included two trips to California.

Frazier, after dealing with a high-ankle sprain, returned to the field last week with 13 carries for 63 yards against Flower Mound. McKinney defeated Flower Mound 30-7.

Brinson and Gaither last week lost to Wharton 25-24. Brinson recorded five tackles in the game while recording one pass deflection. He also picked up 21 kick return yards in the game.

Young and the St. Louis Crusaders fell to the 'Iolani Raiders 40-28 last weekend. No stats were found for the game.

The Kelso Hilanders and Stewart defeated the Capital Cougars 48-20.

Bishop Kelly and Johnson improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominant 47-6 win over the Rigevue Warhawks.