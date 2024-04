PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With Oregon State offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga being drafted 14th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, BeaversEdge recaps the social media and interviews from the pick!

Fuaga is Oregon State's highest-drafted player in 61 years (Terry Baker)...

