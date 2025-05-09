Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Take G1 vs Iowa 9-6

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

DES MOINES, Iowa – Wilson Weber went 4-for-5 with a home run and the game-winning single in the eighth inning to send No. 10 Oregon State to a 9-6 win over Iowa Friday at Principal Park.

Weber, with the bases loaded and the teams tied at six, hit a ball to the right of pitcher Anthony Watts. The righty looked to third, then threw to first. The ball skipped past first baseman Calb Wulf, with Weber making it to third and three runs scoring on the play. Weber was able to come to the plate after OSU (36-12) loaded the bases thanks to a walk by Gavin Turley after he battled back from 0-2.

Weber singled in the first and third innings, driving home the Beavers’ first run in his second at bat. He then hit a two-run home run in Oregon State’s four-run fourth inning to put the Beavers up, 6-0.

Iowa scored three in bottom half of the inning, then one more in the fifth. Gable Mitchell momentarily tied the game with a two-run home run in the seventh off reliever Kellan Oakes.

It was Oakes who got the win. He recovered from the long ball to hold the Hawkeyes (32-16) scoreless over the last two innings. Oakes is now 2-0 after his 2 2/3 innings of work.

Watts took the loss after allowing one hit and three runs in one inning of work. He is 4-4 on the year.

AJ Singer drove in a run in the third while Aiva Arquette singled one home in the third. Turley drove in the 175th of his career on a double right after Arquette, bringing him in from first.

Canon Reeder had a multi-hit game, recording two as the Beavers totaled 10 as a team.

Eric Segura started for the Beavers, going 3 1/3 innings before giving way to Laif Palmer. Segura scattered three hits and three runs with four walks and four strikeouts.

His counterpart, Cade Obermueller, also worked 3 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs.

Next Up

Oregon State and Iowa continue the three-game series with a 1:32 p.m. PT first pitch Saturday Principal Park. The game will be live streamed on B1G+ and fans can listen in with Josh Worden on the Beaver Sports Network and the Varsity Network app.

Oregon State Notes

• Friday’s game marked the first ever meeting between the teams.

• Turley has now reached base safely in 42 consecutive games.

• Turley’s RBI in the fourth was the 175th of his career, moving him into sole possession of second in the Oregon State record books.

• Laif Palmer came in with the bases loaded in the fourth and got an inning-ending double play to end the inning. He’s now inherited 17 baserunners this season, allowing just four to score.

• Weber recorded his 10th multiple-RBI game of the season. Four of those 10 have come over his last five games.

• Oregon State played in its seventh game in the Central Time Zone this season.

• The crowd of 6,966 is the largest to see an Oregon State game this season, surpassing 6,348 at Nebraska on March 28.

• Iowa’s three errors marked the most by a Beaver opponent since UCLA committed three on April 15. Opponents have committed a season-high three four times.

• OSU improved to 10-3 in neutral-site games this season. Friday’s was the first neutral-site game since April 8 against Portland in Hillsboro.

• Canon Reeder picked up his 10th multi-hit game of the year.

• Easton Talt drew two walks, giving him 58 on the season. He’s one shy of tying Travis Bazzana (2023) and Garret Forrester (2023) for fourth in a season at OSU.

OSU Athletics