With the Oregon State baseball team returning to Goss Stadium for a three-game tilt with the Washington Huskies, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- Washington won the 2023 series finale in Seattle, snapping Oregon State's 13-game win streak versus the Huskies. OSU has won 17-of-19 and 20-of-24 dating back to 2016.

- The Beavers have won five of the last six at home dating back to 2018. The teams missed a scheduled series in Corvallis in 2020 due to Covid-19.

- Aiden May, Friday's probable starter, is making his first appearance since Feb. 23 against Arkansas. He pitched in one game against UW last season, as a member of Arizona, and got the win after scattering five hits and a run in five innings. He struck out five.

- Travis Bazzana became the OSU all-time record holder when he scored his 169th career run during the Beavers' 14-3 win over Portland Tuesday. He surpassed Jacoby Ellsbury (2003-05).

- Bazzana is 11 for his last 15 over the last three games, amassing three doubles, four home runs, 12 runs batted in and eight runs scored over that stretch.

- Bazzana has 10 home runs on the season, one less than Washington's team total for 2024.

- Mason Guerra equaled the OSU record with three home runs against the Pilots and has six on the year. Four of those six have come over the last two games as he also homered in the series finale versus Utah.

- Bazzana's 1.013 slugging percentage easily leads the Pac-12. Micah McDowell is second at .764. Bazzana's .598 on-base percentage also ranks first in the conference, while McDowell is third at .514. Jacob Krieg ranks fourth at .492.

- OSU's .450 on-base percentage as a team is 46 points higher than Oregon, which is No. 2 at .404.

- McDowell carries a 17-game hit streak into the opener. He is 25-for-56 (.446) during it, adding six doubles, a triple, three home runs, 15 runs scored and 17 RBI.

- OSU, at 9-1, is already assured of its 20th consecutive winning record in March, not including 2020 when just four games were played.