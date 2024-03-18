PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will host the first and second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018-19 after being selected as a no. 3 seed in the Albany 1 region by the selection committee on Sunday.

The Beavers will square off with No. 14 Eastern Washington on Friday at 5 p.m. to open the tournament. If they advance, the Beavs will battle the winner of No. 6 Nebraska and No. 11 Texas A&M on Sunday or Monday. Dates and times will be sent to media and posted on social media as soon as they are available.

Every game of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

Oregon State is a three-seed for the first time since 2015 when OSU hosted for the first time in school history. It is the Beavs’ first time with a top-three seed since 2016-17, when they were a no. 2.

The Beavs will enter the tournament with a 24-7 record after finishing fourth in the Pac-12 with a 12-6 record in conference play. Six of Oregon State’s seven losses were to top ten teams and the Beavs own a 6-6 record this year against AP Top 25 foes.

OSU was picked 10th by Pac-12 coaches and ninth by league media in the conference preseason poll before finishing fourth and earning AP rankings as high as no. 9.

Head coach Scott Rueck was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year by conference media while Timea Gardiner, Talia von Oelhoffen and Raegan Beers earned All-Pac-12 honors from the coaches. It was the Beavs’ first season with three all-league players since 2016 and Gardiner also earned sixth player of the year honors.

All-session tickets go on sale on Sunday, March 17 at 6 p.m. PT. Single-session tickets will be sold at the Oregon State ticket office two hours prior to the first game of the day.

