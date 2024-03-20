PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Another day, another award for Oregon State sophomore post Raegan Beers.

She added two to her trophy case on Tuesday and Wednesday when Sporting News named Beers to the second team and the Associated Press picked her for the third team. The sophomore became OSU's 11th All-American when she was named a second-team choice by The Athletic.

Beers added to the trophy case after earning all-conference honors for the second straight year. The star post leads the Beavs with 17.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, one of 26 players nationally averaging a double-double.

Oregon State played nine games against AP Top 20 teams with Beers in the lineup (not counting the game she broke her nose). In those contests, she averaged 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2 assists while leading the team to a 5-4 record against the nation’s best. She is one of six players in the country to average those numbers against Top 25 teams (min: 5 games played vs. AP Top 25).

In addition to being All-Pac-12 and an All-America regional finalist, Beers was the Pac-12's Freshman and Sixth Player of the Year last season. She joined a long line of All-American posts at Oregon State that includes Carol Menken, Ruth Hamblin, and Marie Gulich.

Beers and the Beavs battle Eastern Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 5 p.m. Fans can fill Gill at least one more time in 2024 and tickets are available at beavertickets.com.

