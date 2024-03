PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck, guard Talia von Oelhoffen, and forward Raegan Beers ahead of the NCAA Tournament matchup against Eastern Washington!

MORE: WBB Set To Host EWU | 027 LB Uiagalelei Discusses OSU Visit | Day 6 Scrimmage Nuggets | WATCH: BeaversEdge Breaks Down OSU's Sixth Practice | Preview: Beavers To Face Utah | OSU Baseball By The Numbers