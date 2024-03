PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (17-2) fresh off a series win over Utah, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where the Beavers are in the national rankings!

The Beavers are back in action Tuesday against Portland and continue Pac-12 play over the weekend against Washington at Goss Stadium...

