PORTLAND, Ore. – Mason Guerra and Travis Bazzana combined for five home runs and 11 runs batted in as Oregon State baseball defeated Portland, 14-3, Tuesday night in a midweek matchup at Joe Etzel Field.

Guerra tied the Oregon State single-game record with three long balls. He Hit a two-run home run in the third, a three-run shot in the fourth and went deep on the first pitch he saw in the sixth for a solo shot.

Bazzana, meanwhile, got the Beavers on the board early, hitting a solo shot to lead off the game. He went deep again in the fifth for a three-run shot.

Bazzana ended the game with four runs scored, coming around for his last of the game with Guerra’s last home run. That run set the Oregon State career record at 169, surpassing Jacoby Ellsbury.

Both had three hits to pace the Beavers; Oregon State (18-2 overall) finished with 14 as a team. Micah McDowell and Jabin Trosky each had two.

McDowell and Gavin Turley drove in the Beavers’ three runs to not come on a home run. McDowell grounded out in the sixth while Turley drove in two on a single in the eighth.

Joey Mundt earned the win after going 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, striking out three. He is 1-0 on the year.

Morgan Codron started for Portland (10-8) and took the loss, dropping to 1-1. He allowed a run and a hit in 1 2/3 innings.

Oregon State returns to Goss Stadium at Coleman Field to open a three-game series with Washington on Friday night. The series opener gets underway at 7:05 p.m. PT and can be seen live via an Oregon State live stream.

Oregon State Notes

- Bazzana’s two home runs give him 27 for his career.

- Mason Guerra’s previous high for RBI was four set twice, most recently last season against UCLA.

- Guerra became the first Beaver with three home runs this season and he’s the first to do so since Jacob Melton in 2021 against Utah.

- OSU batters have hit two or more home runs in a game seven times this season.

- Guerra has 18 home runs for his career.

- OSU has at least three extra-base hits in 17 of 20 games this season.

- Ellsbury (2003-05) was the previous runs record holder for the Beavers.

