Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UCLA

With the No. 8 Oregon State baseball team (26-7) set to face UCLA (28-7) at Jackie Robinson Stadium for a one-game series, BeaversEdge previews the top-10 matchup!

- Oregon State and UCLA are meeting for the 9th time on Tuesday and Oregon State holds a 47-46 advantage in the series.

- The Beavers swept last season's three-game series in Corvallis, scoring 38 runs in doing so. That pushed Oregon State to a five-game win streak which includes victories in the last two games of the series in 2023.

- UCLA leads 24-19 in games played in Los Angeles.

- Easton Talt is coming off back-to-back three-hit efforts against Cal State Fullerton, going 6-for-10 with two home runs.

- The Beavers swiped six stolen bases in the sweep of the Titans. OSU hadn't stolen a base in the previous 12 games leading up to the series. Talt had two steals Sunday and three in the series.

- Canon Reeder's effort Sunday was the fifth game by a Beaver with at least two home runs in the same game this season. They were his second and third home runs of the year.

- Reeder's four RBI marked the 10th of four or more by a Beaver this season.

- AJ Singer's hit streak reached nine games with a 1-for-4 effort Sunday. He is 17-for-33 (.515) with eight RBI, eight walks, a double and two home runs during it.

- Aiva Arquette has his second seven-game hit streak of the year, and is 11-for-25 (.440) with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

- Arquette has 28 career home runs, with 17 coming over two seasons at Washington.

- Oregon State is 15-6 away from home.

- The Beavers have won six straight, tied for the sixth-longest win streak nationally.

- OSU is 20-1 when leading after six innings.

- Talt ranks ninth nationally with 38 walks. He is 24th with a .523 on-base percentage.

- OSU has at least one home run in 27 of 33 games, and 24 in its last 10.