Oregon State Baseball Completes Sweep Of Cal State Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. – Canon Reeder hit two home runs and eighth-ranked Oregon State went deep four times en route to a 9-8 win over Cal State Fullerton Sunday at Goodwin Field. With the win, the Beavers swept the three-game series over the Titans.

Cal State Fullerton scored three in the ninth but Kellan Oakes got out of the jam and sent the Beavers to the sweep with a strikeout of Paul Contreras with runners on first and second.

Reeder hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning to put Oregon State up 6-1. He followed that with a solo blast in the eighth inning that pushed the Beavers’ lead to five. He ended the series with five hits over starts on Friday and Sunday.

Aiva Arquette hit a three-run home run for the Beavers in the third, putting Oregon State (26-7) up for good after the Titans scored first on a solo home run in the first inning.

Cal State Fullerton (17-18) pulled to within three in the fourth, but Levi Jones singled in a run in the fifth and Easton Talt hit a solo home run in the sixth. Talt homered in back-to-back games after going 3-for-6 with five RBI in Saturday’s win.

Oregon State starter Ethan Kleinschmit was sharp in six innings of work, holding the Titans to three runs on five hits in six innings. He finished with his fourth quality start this season en route to his sixth win. He is 6-1 this season.

The Beavers forced Cal State Fullerton starter, Jason Krakoski, out of the game after 2 1/3 innings, jumping on the righty for three runs on three hits. He took the loss, dropping to 0-2 on the year.

Talt recorded three hits as OSU finished with 10 as a team. Reeder equaled a career-high with four RBI.

Next Up

Oregon State stays in Southern California for a midweek matchup Tuesday at UCLA. First pitch is at 6 p.m. PT and the game will air live on the Big Ten Network.

Oregon State Notes

• Bryce Hubbard made his fourth start of the season and first March 11 against Washington State.

• AJ Singer extended his hit streak to nine games.

• Arquette’s home run in the third inning extended his hit streak to seven games. The junior now has 28 home runs at the collegiate level with 17 coming in two seasons at Washington.

• Reeder’s home runs were his first since March 1.

• Cal State Fullerton’s home run in the first was just the sixth run allowed by the Beavers in the frame this season.

• The Beavers have out-scored opponents, 134-47, in the first four innings combined this season.

• Oregon State hit at least three home runs for the sixth time this season.

• The Beavers surpassed the 50-home run mark on the season, and stand at 52 entering the midweek game with UCLA.

• OSU finished the series with 33 runs and 36 hits, 14 of which went for extra bases.

• The Beavers also totaled 26 walks to 23 strikeouts.

