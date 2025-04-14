Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

in other news
WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 12
Hear from the Beavers following the 12th day of spring football practices...
WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Highlights Day 12
Video from the Beavers' 12th practice of spring football...
2026 ATH Lance McGee Schedules Official Visit to Corvallis
One of the Pacific Northwest's top athletes has scheduled an official visit to Corvallis.
Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UCLA
BeaversEdge previews Oregon State's matchup against UCLA...
BeaversEdge 2025 Oregon State Football Scholarship Distribution Chart
Oregon State Scholarship Distribution Chart for the 2025 football team from BeaversEdge.com...
With the Oregon State baseball team (26-7) coming off a 4-0 week that included a sweep of Cal State Fullerton and a win over Portland, we take a closer look at the national rankings...
The Beavers return to the diamond on Tuesday for a matchup with UCLA...
