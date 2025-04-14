Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR

With the Oregon State baseball team (26-7) coming off a 4-0 week that included a sweep of Cal State Fullerton and a win over Portland, we take a closer look at the national rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond on Tuesday for a matchup with UCLA...

MORE: Beavers Sweep Fullerton | WBB Lands Transfer Jenna Villa | Notebook: Cooper's New Role, WR Depth, OL Progress | Day 10 Nuggets: Murphy & Walker In-Sync | WATCH: Day 10 Interviews | Postseason Projection 4/10 | Which Prospects Have Scheduled Visits? | WATCH: Spring Interviews Day 9