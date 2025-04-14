in other news

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 12

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 12

Hear from the Beavers following the 12th day of spring football practices...

 • Ryan Harlan
WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Highlights Day 12

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Practice Highlights Day 12

Video from the Beavers' 12th practice of spring football...

 • Ryan Harlan
2026 ATH Lance McGee Schedules Official Visit to Corvallis

2026 ATH Lance McGee Schedules Official Visit to Corvallis

One of the Pacific Northwest's top athletes has scheduled an official visit to Corvallis.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UCLA

Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face UCLA

BeaversEdge previews Oregon State's matchup against UCLA...

 • Brenden Slaughter
BeaversEdge 2025 Oregon State Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

BeaversEdge 2025 Oregon State Football Scholarship Distribution Chart

Oregon State Scholarship Distribution Chart for the 2025 football team from BeaversEdge.com...

Premium content
 • Brenden Slaughter

Published Apr 14, 2025
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
With the Oregon State baseball team (26-7) coming off a 4-0 week that included a sweep of Cal State Fullerton and a win over Portland, we take a closer look at the national rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond on Tuesday for a matchup with UCLA...

Oregon State Baseball Ranks 4/14
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

8th

+2

Top-25

USA TODAY

6th

+3

Top-25

Baseball America

9th

+1

Top-25

Perfect Game

7th

N/A

Top-25

BONUS (RPI RANK)

13th

+10

RANKS

NCBWA

6th

N/A

LINK

