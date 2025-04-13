Oregon State Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Jenna Villa

The sophomore guard out of Arlington, Washington played in 35 games, starting 29 this past season for the Cougars. In those 35 games, Villa averaged 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 34.1% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range.

Throughout the season, the rising junior posted eight games of double-digit scoring efforts, including a pair of 14-point performances against St. Mary's and San Francisco in January.

Villa is the first transfer portal commitment for Scott Rueck and company this offseason.

