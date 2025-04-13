Oregon State Women's Basketball Lands Transfer Jenna Villa

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR
Oregon State Women's Basketball and head coach Scott Rueck landed a transfer portal commitment on Sunday from Washington State transfer guard Jenna Villa.
The sophomore guard out of Arlington, Washington played in 35 games, starting 29 this past season for the Cougars. In those 35 games, Villa averaged 5.6 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 34.1% from the field and 33.8% from three-point range.
Throughout the season, the rising junior posted eight games of double-digit scoring efforts, including a pair of 14-point performances against St. Mary's and San Francisco in January.
Villa is the first transfer portal commitment for Scott Rueck and company this offseason.
