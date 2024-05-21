With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team set to face Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State is the No. 2 seed at the Pac-12 Tournament for the third consecutive season.

- The Beavers are 3-4 all-time at the tournament. OSU went 3-2 and advanced to the title game in 2022 before going 0-2 last season.

- OSU is meeting Stanford for the second time at the tournament, following a 9-5 loss in the 2022 title game.

- The Beavers are 51-55 all-time against the Cardinal but 0-7 in neutral-site games. The 2022 matchup was the first neutral-site meeting between the teams since 1986.

- Travis Bazzana was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year on Tuesday. He's the eighth Beaver all-time named the conference's player of the year and first since Jacob Melton in 2022.

- Bazzana was also selected as one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Monday. He's the lone representative from the Pac-12.

- Oregon State took 2-of-3 games from Stanford at Goss Stadium in April. The Beavers hit six home runs in the series, and out-scored the Cardinal, 19-12.

- Bazzana set the OSU career record for doubles in the series versus Arizona and now stands at 52 on the year. He's next in line to break the OSU single-season record for runs. He has 80 and needs four to surpass Cole Gillespie's 83 in 2006.

- Nine of Oregon State's 13 losses this season have been by two runs or less, with eight coming by one. The Beavers finished the regular season 0-6 in one-run games on the road.

- OSU's five Pac-12 First-Team selections marked the second most under Mitch Canham, second to 2022's eight. The Beavers have tallied 18 first-team honorees in four years - not counting 2020 - under Canham.

- Bazzana became the Beavers' first three-time first-team selection since Nick Madrigal from 2016-18.

- AJ Lattery is due to make his third appearance and second start of the season on Wednesday.

- OSU comes into the tournament ranked in the top-10 of all five major polls for the third consecutive week. The Beavers have spent time outside any of the top-10 spots in just three of 15 weeks this year.

- OSU is 116-37 since 2020 when scoring first.