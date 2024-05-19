Following a second-place regular season finish in the Pac-12 Conference, the Oregon State baseball team (41-13) will begin Pac-12 Tournament play on Wednesday against the Stanford Cardinal (20-32) at 10 a.m.

The 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament returns to Scottsdale Stadium from May 21-25. Coverage of the event will take place across Pac-12 Networks. Nine teams will again compete, beginning with a round-robin pool play across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of the tournament, each day featuring three games.

The three pool winners will advance to the Friday single-elimination semifinals along with one Wild Card team. The Wild Card will be determined by the best record of the non-advancing teams. Any tiebreaker will be awarded to the highest-seeded team. Semifinal matchups will pit the highest-seeded team against the lowest-seeded team on one side with the second-highest seed and second-lowest seed on the other. Teams from the same pool however will not play each other in the semifinals.

Pool A will include seeds #1, #6 and #9 with Pool B made up of seeds #2, #5, and #8. Seeds #3, #4 and #7 will compete in Pool C.

Each team in the tournament is guaranteed two games, while the two teams that advance to Saturday's championship will play four games.

All teams will have at least one day off.