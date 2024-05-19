On Friday, we were able to preview Sanchez Hernandez's visit here at BeaversEdge and today, we offer a little bit of insight on running back Kourdey Glass, his recruitment currently, and where the Beavers are standing for the 5-foot-10 tailback heading into this weekend.

The Oregon State Beavers are hosting a trio of prospects on campus this weekend in linebacker commitment Jeremiah Ioane , DE Victor Sanchez Hernandez and running back Kourdey Glass.

Notably, the Beavers signed a pair of tailbacks in their 2024 recruiting cycle in Cornell Hatcher and Salahadin Allah, that being said, the program will have just three scholarship tailbacks on the roster heading into the 2025 season with Jam Griffin, expected to exhaust his eligibility this fall.

With that, the Beavers are expected to be busy when it comes to recruiting the running back position, though it's unclear right now, if they'll prefer to take two high school tailbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle or look at the transfer portal this offseason for a potential second addition (or third) down the line.

That being said, Glass is one of the Beavers' top running back targets in the 2025 recruiting cycle and is coming off a very good junior season for Hanford in which he recorded 83 carries for 567 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also had 22 receptions for 383 yards and six touchdowns.

For his career at Hanford, Glass has totaled over 3,400 all purpose yards and 58 total touchdowns (44 rushing, 12 receiving, two passing).