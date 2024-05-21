Advertisement
Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

With the Oregon State baseball team set to play the Pac-12 Tournament against Stanford on Wednesday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the postseason projections!

D1Baseball Projection

In the D1Baseball postseason projection, Oregon State is back in the hosting mix after a strong week... The Beavers are the No. 10 overall seed in this projection, hosting the Corvallis Regional with San Diego, Vanderbilt, and Wright State.

The Corvallis Region would be paired with the Norman Region and No. 7 national seed Oklahoma...

Note - The top-eight seeds have home-field advantage in the Regional & Super Regional Rounds...

FULL PROJECTION

Baseball America Projection

