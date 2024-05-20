2025 RB Kourdey Glass commits to Oregon State
Oregon State has picked up their third commitment of the 2025 recruiting cylce. On Monday morning, Hanford, California running back Kourdey Glass announced his commitment to the Beavers following a multi-day official visit to Corvallis over the weekend.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound running back joins linebacker Jeremiah Ioane and offensive lineman Noah Thomas as 2025 prospects to commit to the Beavers. On Sunday evening, BeaversEdge discussed Glass's official visit and FutureCasted him to land with the Beavers.
With his commitment, Glass has chosen the Beavers over notable offers from Arizona, Washington State, UNLV, and San Diego State. He had no other official visits scheduled at the time of his commitment.
Last season for Hanford, Glass had a very productive season with nearly, 1,000 yards from scrimmage on 105 touches, he also had 22 total touchdowns. For his high school career, the running back has over 3,400 all purpose yards and 58 career touchdowns.
Glass's commitment is the first from an offensive skill position player for the Beavers in the 2025 recruiting class but the second commitment for running backs coach Thomas Ford who also played a pivotal part in the program's recruitment of Washington offensive lineman Noah Thomas.
As with Thomas, offensive line coach Kyle DeVan played a pivotal part in Glass's recruitment as well.
The Beavers this weekend also hosted Washington defensive end Victor Sanchez Hernandez on an official visit alongside linebacker commitment Jeremiah Ioane. After hosting prospects each of the past two weekends, the Beavers will have a quiet weekend, this upcoming weekend before hosting a big official visit weekend to close out the month on May 31.
