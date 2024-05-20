Advertisement

With his commitment, Glass has chosen the Beavers over notable offers from Arizona, Washington State, UNLV, and San Diego State. He had no other official visits scheduled at the time of his commitment.

Last season for Hanford, Glass had a very productive season with nearly, 1,000 yards from scrimmage on 105 touches, he also had 22 total touchdowns. For his high school career, the running back has over 3,400 all purpose yards and 58 career touchdowns.

