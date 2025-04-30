Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections (4/30)

GET 4 MONTHS OF BEAVERSEDGE PREMIUM FOR THE PRICE OF 1
With Baseball America & D1 Baseball coming out with its most recent field of 64 projection this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this late-April projection...
D1Baseball Projection
In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team slipped out of the national seed picture, but firmly remained in the hosting picture, slotting in as the No. 11 overall seed.
They'd be paired with the No. 5 overall seed, Tennessee and the Knoxville Regional, and would also have Oregon in the Corvallis Regional along with Kansas State & Sacramento State.
This projection shows the Beavers still have a path to hosting, maybe pushing for a national seed if they can get back on course.
Baseball America Projection
In the Baseball America Projection, the Beavers slipped slightly in the projections, now checking in as the No. 14 overall seed and hosting the Corvallis Regional. This projection would also have Oregon in the Beavers' regional, so certainly something to watch there, and would be paired with the Baton Rouge Regional and No. 3 seed LSU...
