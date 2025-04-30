Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections (4/30)

With Baseball America & D1 Baseball coming out with its most recent field of 64 projection this week, BeaversEdge takes a closer look to see where Oregon State lands in this late-April projection...

In the D1Baseball projection, the Oregon State baseball team slipped out of the national seed picture, but firmly remained in the hosting picture, slotting in as the No. 11 overall seed.

They'd be paired with the No. 5 overall seed, Tennessee and the Knoxville Regional, and would also have Oregon in the Corvallis Regional along with Kansas State & Sacramento State.

This projection shows the Beavers still have a path to hosting, maybe pushing for a national seed if they can get back on course.