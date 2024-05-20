Advertisement
Oregon State WBB: Beavers Add Forward Elisa Mehyar

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

The Oregon State women's basketball team picked up a pledge on the recruiting trail for the foreseeable future as international prospect Elisa Maria Mehyar announced her commitment!

The 6-foot-5 post, who hails from Denmark, will bring much-needed size to the Beaver frontcourt and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining...

She'll join a roster that features guard Kennedie Schuler, forward Susana Yepes, forward Lucia Navarro, guard AJ Marotte, forward Kelsey Rees, and forward Sela Heide.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for more!

