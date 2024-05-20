PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2025 BIG BOARD: OFFENSE | Beavers Land RB Kourdney Glass | OV Profile: RB Kourdney Glass | Baseball No. 2 Seed In P12

The Oregon State women's basketball team picked up a pledge on the recruiting trail for the foreseeable future as international prospect Elisa Maria Mehyar announced her commitment!

The 6-foot-5 post, who hails from Denmark, will bring much-needed size to the Beaver frontcourt and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining...

She'll join a roster that features guard Kennedie Schuler, forward Susana Yepes, forward Lucia Navarro, guard AJ Marotte, forward Kelsey Rees, and forward Sela Heide.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for more!

MORE: 2025 DE Victor Sanchez Previews OV | Beavers Head Back To Arlington In 2025 | Adley Rutschman's Walk-Off Homer | Beavers Add 2025 OL Noah Thomas | Baseball Postseason Projections