Oregon State WBB: Beavers Add Forward Elisa Mehyar
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: 2025 BIG BOARD: OFFENSE | Beavers Land RB Kourdney Glass | OV Profile: RB Kourdney Glass | Baseball No. 2 Seed In P12
The Oregon State women's basketball team picked up a pledge on the recruiting trail for the foreseeable future as international prospect Elisa Maria Mehyar announced her commitment!
The 6-foot-5 post, who hails from Denmark, will bring much-needed size to the Beaver frontcourt and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining...
She'll join a roster that features guard Kennedie Schuler, forward Susana Yepes, forward Lucia Navarro, guard AJ Marotte, forward Kelsey Rees, and forward Sela Heide.
Stick with BeaversEdge.com for more!
MORE: 2025 DE Victor Sanchez Previews OV | Beavers Head Back To Arlington In 2025 | Adley Rutschman's Walk-Off Homer | Beavers Add 2025 OL Noah Thomas | Baseball Postseason Projections
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan