Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Cal State Fullerton

With the No. 8 Oregon State baseball team (23-7) set to face Cal State Fullerton (17-15) at Goodwin Field for a three-game set starting Friday, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and Cal State Fullerton are meeting for the 10th time on Friday. Cal State Fullerton holds a slight 5-4 advantage in the series with the Beavers winning four of the last five matchups. All five of those matchups have been decided by two runs or less.

- The meeting is just the second all-time in Fullerton. The first was a 6-1 win by the Titans in 1977.

- The teams have met in Omaha twice, both wins by the Beavers. Oregon State won 3-2 in 2007 and 6-5 in 2017.

- Gavin Turley's 15-game hit streak is the longest by a Beaver this season, surpassing Trent Caraway's 14 straight to open the year. Turley is 26-for-58 with six home runs, five doubles, seven walks and 19 runs batted in during the streak.

- Turley has multiple RBI in three consecutive games and at least one in seven of eight.

- Turley now holds sole possession of sixth for a career at OSU with 156 RBI.

- Aiva Arquette equaled a career-high with four hits while setting a career-high with six RBI in Tuesday's win. His two home runs pushed him to nine on the season which equals Turley and Jacob Krieg for the team lead.

- Arquette is three RBI shy of Turley's team-leading 36.

- AJ Singer is riding a six-game hit streak into Friday's game, a season-long for the second baseman. He is 11-for-20 with six walks, five RBI, a double and two home runs during it.

- Easton Talt has recorded at least one walk in six consecutive games.

- Turley has reached base safely in 24 consecutive games while Singer is at 17.

- The Beavers are hitting .305 (187-for-613) with 29 doubles and 35 home runs in 18 games away from Goss Stadium, going 12-6.

- Mitch Canham needs one win for 200 at OSU.

- OSU has outscored opponents, 74-25, in the first three innings combined.

• OSU has 31 extra-base hits in its last seven games.

