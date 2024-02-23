Oregon State and Arkansas are meeting for the sixth time on Friday. The Beavers lead the all-time series, 3-2.

- The teams most recently met at the 2018 College World Series Championship round. Arkansas won game one, 4-1, before the Beavers took games two and three, 5-3 and 5-0, respectively, to claim the 2018 National title.

- All five games between the teams have been in the postseason. They met twice in 1986 at the Midwest Regional in Stillwater, Okla.

- Oregon State has topped double figures in runs in three of its five games this season. The Beavers have done that now in each of the last three seasons.

- Brady Kasper extended his hit streak to 10 games with a 1-for-4 day Wednesday against Texas Tech. Kasper is 13-for-36 (.361) with 16 RBI, two doubles, a triple and three home runs.

- Kasper, Micah McDowell and Trent Caraway have all hit safely in every game this season.

- Travis Bazzana has hit in the leadoff spot in every game this season, with Caraway in the nine spot. The two have combined for 18 hits - nine apiece - and are batting .461 with 17 runs, four doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine RBI. The two have also combined for four stolen bases.

- The Beavers are 5-0 for the 24th time in school history. OSU is looking to go 6-0 for the 20th time.

- Friday's game marks the first at night for the Beavers in 2024. Oregon State is 62-31 under Mitch Canham in night games.

- Oregon State has scored first in all five games this season, and has now done so 122 times under Canham. The Beavers are 91-31 when doing so.

- Canham, overall, is 136-71 (.657) in five seasons at OSU. That is the No. 2 winning percentage in OSU's history, trailing Pat Casey's .662. Canham's 136 wins also rank fifth in the Oregon State record books.

- OSU is meeting an SEC club for the third consecutive season. The Beavers matched up with Vanderbilt and Auburn in 2022 and LSU in 2023. All seven games against SEC schools over those two seasons have come in NCAA play.

- OSU is one of six teams nationally with five wins, joining Alabama, Arkansas State, South Alabam, LSU and South Carolina.