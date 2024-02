PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Three-star California all-purpose back Julian McMahan is setting up visits for this spring and BeaversEdge has confirmed that the 6-foot-3, 213-pound tailback will be visiting Oregon State this spring.

MORE: Beavers Take Down Texas Tech | WBB Bracketology 2/21 | 2023 Analysis + 2024 Preview DL | Cal LB Has OSU In Top 7 | Baseball In The Rankings | WBB Moves To No. 9 | Beavers Top Roadrunners | Offer Profile: 2026 ATH Perrion Williams