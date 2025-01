20 OSU Football Student-Athletes Named To Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN RAMON, Calif. – Twenty Oregon State football student-athletes were named to the Pac-12 Conference’s Fall Academic Honor Roll, which was announced Thursday.

To be eligible for the Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must be on their respective roster with a cumulative GPA of at 3.3 and have served at least one year in residence at the institution.

Oregon State’s Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll selections include:

Football (20)

Jacob Anderson

Dylan Black

Jhae Drummer

Josh Green

Ben Hartman

Everett Hayes

Ty May

Tyler Morano

Dyontae Navarrete

Austin Ratliff

Jake Reichle

Kord Shaw

Nikko Taylor

Jermaine Terry II

Skyler Thomas

Luka Vincic

Tyler Voltin

Trent Walker

DJ Wesolak

AJ Winsor

OSU Athletics