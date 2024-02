PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following a home split of the LA schools, the Oregon State women's basketball team (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12) rose to No. 9 in the AP Poll released Monday morning...

It is Oregon State's highest ranking since the 2019-20 season when the Beavers had a high-water mark of No. 3 in the polls...

Stanford is the top-ranked P12 team at No. 3, USC at No. 7, OSU at No. 9, Colorado at No. 11, UCLA at No. 12, and Utah at No. 18.

The Beavers return to the road this week, for their final Pac-12 road matchups of the season against Washington State and Washington...

