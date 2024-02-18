PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, ARIZ. – Travis Bazzana and Gavin Turley each hit two home runs and Oregon State scored a combined 13 runs in the seventh and eighth innings en route to a 15-2 win over CSU Bakersfield Sunday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

Elijah Hainline also went deep for his first hit as a Beaver and Oregon State has now hit 14 home runs in its first three games in Surprise. Three of the Beavers’ five Sunday came in the seventh and eighth innings.

Bazzana hit a solo shot in the third to put the Beavers (3-0) up 2-1. Hainline had put OSU on the board first in the second, but the Roadrunners (0-3) matched that run on a double in the second.

The teams were knotted at two after six full. Then the onslaught came. Bazzana first deposited a 2-2 pitch over the fence in the right for a three-run blast with one down in the seventh. Then Turley, batting in the sixth spot of the lineup, hit the team’s first grand slam of the season on a ball that cleared the center field fence.

Brady Kasper tripled home three in the eighth to give OSU a 12-2 lead, followed by a run on a wild pitch and Turley’s two home run to cap the scoring at 15 runs.

Tanner Smith led the Beavers with three of the team’s 13 hits. Bazzana, Turley and Kasper all had two.

The OSU staff went three deep in the win. Eric Segura made his first career start and scattered six hits and two runs in five innings. Bridger Holmes came on in relief and held the Roadrunners scoreless over three innings, allowing two hits while striking out two. Joey Mundt then made his first appearance since 2021 with a scoreless ninth, striking out two.

Holmes picked up the win, the first of his career.

Next Up

Oregon State ends its trip to Arizona with a 9 a.m. PT (10 a.m. in Arizona) first pitch against Minnesota at Surprise Stadium. Catch the game live via the Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network app and Flo Baseball.

Oregon State Notes

- The game marked the first ever matchup between the teams.

- Oregon State has now scored in every inning but the fifth and ninth innings this season. The Beavers have not yet come to the plate in the ninth.

- The Beavers have outscored teams 36-12 over the first three games.

- The 2023 Beavers hit their 14th homer run of the season in the ninth game of the year.

- Travis Bazzana has tallied multiple hits in all three games this season.

- The Beavers did not issue a walk after totaling 18 over the first two games.

- Brady Kasper extended his hit streak to eight games. He is now 12-for-28 with 13 RBI, two doubles, a triple and three home runs.

- Bridger Holmes inherited two runners who did not score. The OSU bullpen has now inherited a combined 11 runners this season, with just one scoring.

- Mitch Canham won his 134th game at OSU.

- Oregon State’s starters have allowed three runs in 13 1/3 innings this season.

OSU Athletics