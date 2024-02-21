PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

ARLINGTON, Texas – Micah McDowell and Gavin Turley each finished with two hits and Mason Guerra drove in three runs to send No. 7 Oregon State to a 10-4 win over No. 19 Texas Tech Wednesday in a midweek matchup at Globe Life Field.

McDowell and Turley both singled and doubled to lead the Oregon State offense, which reached double figures in runs for the third time in five games this season. Guerra drove in three run a bases-clearing double and Brady Kasper drove in a pair on a single and bases-loaded walk.

OSU finished with eight hits – two less than the Rad Raiders – but took advantage of seven walks and three hit batters. The Beavers were 5-for-13 at the plate with two outs, and 4-of-8 with runners in scoring position. Oregon State also advanced runners on 12 of its 17 opportunities.

Oregon State jumped out to a 6-0 lead thanks to a five-run third inning. McDowell drove in a run on a double, then watched as Kasper walked with the bases loaded. Elijah Hainline and Dallas Macias both drove in runs on sacrifice flies before the fifth and final run of the inning scored on a wild pitch.

Texas Tech (3-2) scored four in the bottom half of the fourth to pull within two. A stab of a sharp liner by Hainline to end the inning kept the difference at two runs. That was notable as the teams were unable to score again until the Beavers plated four runs in the sixth.

Guerra cleared the bases on a two-out double that hugged the line in left. Kasper then brought Guerra home from second on a ground ball through the right side of the infield.

Neither starting pitcher worked long. AJ Lattery opened the game for the Beavers, totaling two scoreless innings. He gave way to Chase Reynolds in the third after allowing two hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Texas Tech’s Jacob Rogers, meanwhile, went two innings, allowing four hits and five runs with one walk and three strikeouts.

Rogers was charged the loss to drop to 0-1 on the year.

Ian Lawson picked up the win, his first of the year. The third Beaver pitcher of the day, he held the Red Raiders to four hits and an unearned run in three innings.

Next Up

Oregon State stays in Arlington for the Kubota College Baseball Series. The Beavers get underway against Arkansas Friday night with first pitch slated for 5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. in Texas). The game can be heard live on the Beaver Sports Network and Varsity Network app. Flo Baseball will also stream all three games during the Beavers’ appearance in the tournament.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State and Texas Tech met for just the fourth time and first since 2009.

- The Beavers served as the visiting team for the first time this season. OSU wore its gray uniforms for the first time.

- Trent Caraway extended his hit streak to five games by doubling in the third inning.

- Micah McDowell also extended his hit streak to five games with an RBI double in the third.

- Oregon State scored five in the third inning. The Beavers have scored at least five runs in an inning in four of the team’s five games this season.

- Oregon State has out-scored opponents 29-8 over the first four innings this season.

- The Beavers reached double figures for the third time in five games this year.

- Matthew Morrell made his OSU debut in relief in the seventh.

OSU Athletics