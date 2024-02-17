The 6-foot-0 athlete out of Staint Francis High School in Mountain View, California reported the offer via X. According to his tweet, the Beavers offered Williams it appears as a wide receiver with wide receiver coach Kefense Hynson extending him an offer.

On Thursday, Oregon State became the third program to offer 2026 defensive back Perrion Williams.

On top of his offer from the Beavers, Williams also holds offers from UNLV and Washington State. He picked up his first offer from Washington State following a strong camp in Pullman before UNLV decided to offer him in December.

As a sophomore for St. Francis, Williams totaled 824 all purpose yards including 620 recieving yards and six touchdowns on 42 receptions. Defensively, he had eight tackles and one interception and two pass deflections.

Oregon State does not hold any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class but do hold one 2025 commitment from LB Jeremiah Ioane out of Las Vegas.