Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Matchup vs Cal Poly

With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team (16-3) set to face Cal Poly (13-6) on the road this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Oregon State Baseball (16-3) vs Cal Poly (13-6)
Baggett Stadium - San Luis Obispo, CA
Friday - 6 p.m.
LHP Nelson Keljo (2-0, 1.57) vs. RHP Griffin Naess (2-1, 3.08)
Saturday - 3 p.m.
RHP Dax Whitney (2-2, 3.13) vs. LHP Josh Volmerding (2-1, 7.40)
Sunday - 1 p.m.
LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (3-1, 1.35) vs. RHP Ethan Marmie (3-1, 3.67)
TV - ESPN+
Radio: 1240 Joe Radio
Oregon State Quick Hits
- Oregon State and Cal Poly are meeting for the 18th time on Friday. The Beavers hold a 12-4-1 advantage in the series, including a 7-2-1 mark in games in San Luis Obispo.
- The teams last met in 2023 at Baggett Stadium where the Beavers took three-of-four.
- Mitch Canham had three hits and Joey Wong tallied one in a 2007 series in California. Oregon State swept that three-game series.
- Friday's game marks the first true road contest for Oregon State, which is 7-3 in neutral-site matchups.
- Nelson Keljo, Friday's probable starter, has worked back-to-back scoreless outings against San Diego and Grand Canyon, combining for 11 innings. He has 12 strikeouts to six hits and two walks over that stretch.
- Oregon State's starters finished the month of March at home by allowing just one earned run in 44 1/3 innings, an ERA of 0.20. The Beavers went a perfect 9-0 at home during the month.
- The Beavers' staff allowed just six extra-base hits during the nine-game homestand, with four coming in the first three games in the series with San Diego.
- Opponents have just 24 extra-base hits overall this season, an average of 1.3 per game.
- Trent Caraway carries a four-game hit streak into the opener and has six RBI, two doubles and a home run during it.
- Easton Talt has drawn seven walks during a four-game hit streak and now has 24 to just 13 strikeouts overall on the year. His 24 rank seventh nationally.
- Opponents have yet to score a first-inning run.
- The 2025 Beavers have allowed 67 runs, which is 17 fewer than the 2024 club after 19 games.
- Oregon State has gone three consecutive games without homering after opening the season with at least one in 15 of the first 16 games.
• Oregon State is 14-3 when scoring first.
Beavers In The Rankings
