Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set For Matchup vs Cal Poly

With the No. 6 Oregon State baseball team (16-3) set to face Cal Poly (13-6) on the road this weekend, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Oregon State and Cal Poly are meeting for the 18th time on Friday. The Beavers hold a 12-4-1 advantage in the series, including a 7-2-1 mark in games in San Luis Obispo.

- The teams last met in 2023 at Baggett Stadium where the Beavers took three-of-four.

- Mitch Canham had three hits and Joey Wong tallied one in a 2007 series in California. Oregon State swept that three-game series.

- Friday's game marks the first true road contest for Oregon State, which is 7-3 in neutral-site matchups.

- Nelson Keljo, Friday's probable starter, has worked back-to-back scoreless outings against San Diego and Grand Canyon, combining for 11 innings. He has 12 strikeouts to six hits and two walks over that stretch.

- Oregon State's starters finished the month of March at home by allowing just one earned run in 44 1/3 innings, an ERA of 0.20. The Beavers went a perfect 9-0 at home during the month.

- The Beavers' staff allowed just six extra-base hits during the nine-game homestand, with four coming in the first three games in the series with San Diego.

- Opponents have just 24 extra-base hits overall this season, an average of 1.3 per game.

- Trent Caraway carries a four-game hit streak into the opener and has six RBI, two doubles and a home run during it.

- Easton Talt has drawn seven walks during a four-game hit streak and now has 24 to just 13 strikeouts overall on the year. His 24 rank seventh nationally.

- Opponents have yet to score a first-inning run.

- The 2025 Beavers have allowed 67 runs, which is 17 fewer than the 2024 club after 19 games.

- Oregon State has gone three consecutive games without homering after opening the season with at least one in 15 of the first 16 games.

• Oregon State is 14-3 when scoring first.

