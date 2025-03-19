3 Takeaways From Oregon State Baseball As They Extend Win Streak To 10

With the Oregon State baseball team (16-3) upping their win streak to 10 games with a 7-3 win over Rutgers on Tuesday, BeaversEdge senior writer Ryan Harlan gives three takeaways from the Beavers' recent stretch of games...

The Oregon State pitching staff has been an unsung hero in the early stages of the 2025 baseball season.

I know that sounds farfetched to hear, given where it looked in games against Auburn and Minnesota, where pitching seemed to be the weakness as to where those games were decided.

However, when looking at their play at Goss Stadium over this nine-game homestand, the staff seemed to have turned those performances around.

As a collective effort, Kellan Oakes, Laif Palmer, and James DeCremer combined for a collective no-hitter through eight innings of work against Rutgers before that was broken up in a Beaver 7-3 win over Rutgers.

Oakes, Palmer, and DeCremer just kept filling up the zone and made it difficult for Rutgers to adjust through most of the game combining for five strikeouts.

While it’s easy to sing the praises of the trio from tonight’s win, they’re not the only ones making opposing batters' lives more challenging at the plate.

Sunday’s starter, Ethan Klienschmit, had himself an outing against Grand Canyon in a 3-1 victory, where he tossed a season high nine strikeouts and only gave up a walk along with two hits on the afternoon.

Kleinschmit was the surprise of the weekend rotation for the Beavers coming into this season, as he wasn’t someone I pegged for a starting role. Now, that’s more of I expected Eric Segura to have a significant role in the weekend rotation to build off what he did last season as a freshman, but Kleinschmit has carved out a prominent role as the Sunday guy.

The eye test backs it up, and the statistics show it, too. Over his last two appearances, he has gathered 15 strikeouts and held opposing batters to a .136 batting average.

While Kleinschmit deserves praise for his outing against Grand Canyon, fellow weekend starters Dax Whitney and Nelson Keljo have also been dominant in the early goings of the season.