Five Things to Know About Oregon State's Newest Commit: WR Cynai Thomas

1. Oregon State beat out quality competition to land Cynai Thomas

This is a significant early-cycle recruiting win for Oregon State and an impressive first-year victory for new wide receivers coach Pat McCann. Thomas had an extensive offer list, including Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Cal, Duke, Iowa State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Washington State, among others. Thomas previously spoke with BeaversEdge about McCann's role in his recruitment, emphasizing their strong connection. "I feel like I’ve known him forever," Thomas said. "We talked a bunch of times. He’s a great guy, and he knows what it takes to get to the next level." McCann deserves credit for closing the deal on Thomas after Kefense Hynson’s departure to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2. Cynai is the younger brother of current Beaver Skyler Thomas

Family ties played a significant role in Cynai Thomas' commitment to Oregon State, as he follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Skyler. Skyler, now entering his redshirt senior season, has been a key piece of the Beavers' secondary, totaling 113 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two interceptions. However, Cynai told BeaversEdge that how Oregon State supported Skyler during his injury-shortened 2023 season was a major factor in his decision. “It’s played a big role,” Cynai said when asked about his brother’s influence. “I saw how Oregon State treated my brother after he got injured,” he added, noting the program's positive approach. Despite the family connection, the Thomas brothers won’t get the chance to play together, as Skyler is set to wrap up his college career before Cynai arrives in Corvallis next year.

3. Thomas had a strong junior season for Archbishop Riordan

4. Northern and Central California continues to be a stronghold for Oregon State

Oregon State continues to excel in recruiting Northern and Central California, making it a focal point of their efforts year after year. So far this cycle, the Beavers have landed two prospects from the region in quarterback Deagan Rose and now Cynai Thomas. In the 2025 recruiting cycle, they dipped into Northern and Central California for five commitments including quarterback Tristan Ti'a, wide receiver Elijah Washington, running back Kourdey Glass, and defensive end Logan Knapp. In the 2024 cycle, signees Aiden Sullivan and Amarion York both hailed from either Nothern or Central California. as well.

5. This is the earliest Oregon State has had four commitments in the Rivals era

Believe it or not, this is the fastest Oregon State has picked up four commitments in a recruiting cycle during the Rivals recruiting era (1998–present). Despite a disappointing season, the Beavers have built momentum on the recruiting trail, a testament to Trent Bray and his staff.

