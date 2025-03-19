Jade Carey Named Finalist for AAI Award

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jade Carey has been named one of six finalists for the prestigious AAI Award, it was announced on Wednesday.

Started in 1982, the AAI Award recognizes the top senior female gymnasts in the nation for their “dedication, leadership, and excellence in the sport.”

As a senior in 2025, the Phoenix, Ariz., native has won the all-around and beam title in each of her 10 appearances. With 38 event titles in total, she recently tied for the fourth-highest all-around score ever by a collegiate gymnast with a pair of 10s on her way to a 39.925 against Air Force on March 15.

Carey currently holds the program record for event titles (155), perfect 10s (14) and all-around scores of 39 or higher (42), with two Pac-12 Gymnast of the Year awards to go with Pac-12 Championships on floor (2023 and 2024), bars (2024), beam (2023) and in the all-around (2022 and 2023).

The list of accomplishments extends out to the national level, where Carey has won three Olympic medals with Team USA, including a pair of golds. She also won two gold medals with Team USA at the World Championships in 2022 (all-around and vault), adding a bronze on floor while also earning a gold on vault and silver on beam at the 2022 Paris World Cup Challenge.

Carey and the Beavers have one meet remaining in the regular season, scheduled for Friday night at 7 p.m. inside Legendary Gill Coliseum.

