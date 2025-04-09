OSU GYM: Five Beavers Recognized in 2025 WCGA Regional Awards

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Jade Carey, assistant coaches Michael Chaplin, Kaytianna Kell, Brian Carey and administrator Jacque Bruns were all recognized as part of the 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association’s Regional Awards, it was announced on Wednesday.

For Region Six (West), Jade Carey was named Gymnast of the Year, while Bruns earned Co-Administrator of the Year honors and all three Beaver assistants were named Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year.

The awards are presented annually and honor outstanding achievement and leadership in coaching, athletic performance and administration across women’s collegiate gymnastics.

Jade Carey has been incredible as a senior, breaking her own record for single season event titles in Sunday’s Regional Final, earning the top score on three events to bring her total to 51 in 2025. With a perfect 10 in the Regional Semifinal, Carey is now up to four this season and finished the regular season leading the nation on both beam and in the all-around.

The Phoenix, Ariz., native is set to compete as an individual in the all-around at the NCAA Championships on April 17 in Fort Worth, Texas, qualifying after winning Region Championships on all five events at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional.

Bruns, named Co-Administrator of the Year with UCLA’s Christina Munger-Rivera, has now been recognized by the WCGA in consecutive years, earning Administrator of the Year honors in 2024. A member of Oregon State athletics for two decades and the gymnastics sport supervisor since 2020, Bruns has played a crucial role in the program’s quest to elevate both OSU Gymnastics and the sport as a whole.

Chaplin’s bars lineup was consistently among the nation’s best, ranking between No. 13 and No. 16 for the entirety of the regular season. Francesca Caso reestablished her place in the lineup as a junior, appearing in 10 meets during the regular season and averaging a 9.790 after only making four exhibition appearances last season. Highlighted by Carey (9.940 NQS) and Sage Thompson (9.900 NQS), each of the six Beaver student-athletes with a regular season bars NQS was at a 9.810 or better.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the first time in over 10 years that Chaplin has been recognized as a Coach of the Year, having previously earned Co-Assistant Coach of the Year honors in 2011, 2003 and 1999.

Kell’s floor lineup dominated in 2025, ranking as high as No. 7 in the nation and spending seven weeks in the top 10. The highest rotation score by any apparatus for the Beavs was the floor lineup, who earned a 49.625 against Air Force on March 15 and 49.600 against Fisk one week later, before sealing OSU’s place in the sweet 16 with a 49.525 in the final rotation during Friday’s Regional Semifinal.

Olivia Buckner, Taylor DeVries and Jennifer McMillan all made their floor debuts in 2025, while the run of Sophia Esposito, Sage Thompson, Kaitlin Garcia and Jade Carey was crucial for a lineup that counted four or more 9.900-plus scores at multiple points throughout the year.

This marks the first award Kell has won while coaching at Oregon State, having previously been named NCAA Division II Assistant Coach of the Year by the WCGA in 2020 while working on staff at Seattle Pacific.

Brian Carey’s vault squad in 2025 was highlighted by consistency and adding skills, as multiple student-athletes upgraded their vaults this season. Karlie Chavez debuted a 1.5 on the road at Auburn and earned a career-best 9.900, while Kaitlin Garcia found a groove during the back half of the season, earning no lower than a 9.825 in six of the team’s final seven regular season meets, which included a career-best 9.925 at the Metroplex Challenge.

Also a member of the Team USA Gymnastics coaching staff, this is the first award he has won while coaching at Oregon State.

