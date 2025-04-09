Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Top Pilots 10-6

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Aiva Arquette hit two home runs and drove in six to send eighth-ranked Oregon State to a 10-6 victory over Portland Tuesday in front of 3,983 fans at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Arquette hit a solo home run in the first, singled in a run in the fifth, doubled home a run in the seventh and hit a three-run home run in the eighth. He posted his first career four-hit effort and set a career-high with the six RBI.

He’s now tied with Gavin Turley and Jacob Krieg for the team lead with nine home runs.

Turley, meanwhile, extended his hit streak to 15 games with a two-run double in the third that put the Beavers up, 3-1.

OSU (23-7) took a 4-1 lead into the sixth but the Pilots (14-19) scored four in the frame to take a 5-4 lead. The Beaver comeback began in earnest in the seventh with a ground-rule double by Arquette that evened the game at five.

AJ Singer gave the Beavers the lead for good with a sacrifice fly later in the seventh and Trent Caraway made it a 7-5 ballgame on a single up the middle.

Portland pulled to within one in the bottom half of the inning but Wyatt Queen, who got the win to improve to 2-1, got back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

Queen scattered two hits and a run in 2 1/3 innings. James DeCremer, the second of five Beaver pitchers, struck out a career-best six batters in 2 2/3 innings. Laif Palmer started and did not figure in the decision after two scoreless.

Nolan Umlandt started for Portland and like Palmer did not figure in the decision. He allowed one hit and two runs in 2 1/3 innings. The loss was charged to Logan Anderson who allowed three hits and five runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Wilson Weber had two hits for the Beavers as Oregon State finished with 11 as a team.

The win marked the second this season in Hillsboro for Oregon State, which defeated Washington, 5-2, on March 25. Arquette collected seven hits, including three home runs, over the two games at Hillsboro Ballpark. He was a triple shy of the cycle in both games.

Next Up

Oregon State opens a seven-game road trip Friday night at Cal State Fullerton. First pitch from Goodwin Field is slated for 6:30 p.m. PT and the game can be watched live on ESPN+.

OSU Athletics