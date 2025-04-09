Oregon State MBB: Forward Maxim Logue Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Day 9 Nuggets: Amarion York Impresses | In-State WR Schedules OSU Visit | Beavers Clinch Series vs UCI | Offer Roundup 4/6 | CA ATH Schedules OSU OV | Texas DE Jordyn Crites Schedules Official Visit | Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

Oregon State freshman forward Maxim Logue has entered the transfer portal, BeaversEdge.com has confirmed. This brings the overall total of departures to seven.

He joins Damarco Minor, Liutauras Lelevicius, Michael Rataj, DaJohn Craig, Nate Kingz, and Parsa Fallah as the Beavers in the portal...

The 6-foot-9, 215-pounder is coming off a season where he averaged 2.9 points and 2 rebounds in 21 games played, but easily had his best game as a Beaver in the season finale loss to UCF in the College Basketball Crown. Logue, a native of France, will have three seasons of eligilbity at his next stop.

He scored 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting and also added in 10 rebounds.

Before Oregon State, Logue competed for France at the 2023 U18 European Championships. He averaged 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game at the event and shot 54.5 percent from the floor.

He also competed for France at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2021 FIBA U16 European Challengers and was part of Paris Basketball in LNB Pro A, the top French league.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...