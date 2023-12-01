PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Pac-12 Conference members Oregon State and Washington State have reached a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for the 2024 football season. As part of the agreement, each institution will play six games as provided by the Mountain West Conference - three at home and three on the road.

A complete 2024 football schedule will be announced soon. The model will be five Power Five, six Group of Five and one FCS.

“We have a great opportunity in front of us and a path forward for continued success,” said Scott Barnes, Oregon State’s Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics. “We are still focused on re-building the Pac-12, and continue to prioritize the student-athlete experience at Oregon State.”

Oregon State anticipates additional announcements soon regarding similar scheduling agreements for the Beavers’ other sports. These agreements will be reflective of Oregon State’s intent to find the best regional solutions for each of these programs.

Oregon State football finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, the Beavers’ third consecutive winning season. OSU is eligible to play in its third straight bowl game - the team’s longest streak since playing in four consecutive bowl games from 2006-09 - and will find out its 2023 destination on Sunday.

Trent Bray was announced as Oregon State’s 32nd head coach on Wednesday. Interim Head Coach Kefense Hynson, meanwhile, will guide the program through the Beavers’ 20th bowl game.

