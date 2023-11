It's worth noting that by going with a first-time head coach such as Bray, the Beavers likely saved a bit of money on the head coaching job. That doesn't mean they're being cheap, but it does mean there is a potential opportunity for the program to put more money toward the staff that Bray plans to assemble. As a first-team head coach, having a strong, experienced staff will be key for Bray's chances of success.

With that, BeaversEdge has compiled an extensive offensive coordinator board below of potential options that the Beavers could target. Additionally, we would expect the next offensive coordinator to also serve as the program's quarterbacks coach.