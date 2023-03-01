With the Oregon State women's basketball team set to face USC in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

- Adlee Blacklock and Lily Hansford earned spots in the rotation late in the season with their entrance providing immediate dividends. The duo lead the team in three-point shooting and Blacklock's 46.5% from beyond the arc ranks first in the Pac-12.

- Hansford's 36.5% includes a 4-for-8 effort that aided a big comeback at Washington as well as a 2-for-5 day when they Beavs forced overtime at USC.

- Blacklock comes into the tournament on a heater with 57.6% (19-33) of her triples falling in the last eight games. The West Texan is averaging 9.6 points per game over the same span, which has included her first three career starts.

- There was nothing hazy about Beers' case to be the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She has been the both league's best and most valuable freshman in the regular season.

- Beers closed the regular season leading qualifying league freshmen in ten traditional and advanced statistical categories: rebounds per game (8.7), offensive rebounds per game (3.3), field goal percentage (57.8) EFG% (57.8), points per play (1.04), usage rate (26.4%), PER (32.4), win shares (6.1) and of course double-doubles (14).

- Beers also ranked in the top three among league freshmen in points per game (13.3), defensive rating (88.1), offensive rating (115.8) and blocks per game (0.7).

- Oregon State's offense is at its best when the Beavers are sharing the ball. Entering the weekend, the Beavs are 10-2 this season when they have at least 16 assists in a game and the only two losses came against top-20 teams (#15 Arizona & #17 Oregon).

- They also average more than 20 more points per game in games with at least 16 assists (79.0-58.4).

- The Beavers are averaging 18.7 assists in its wins and 12.6 in its losses entering the tournament.

- OSU ranks second in the Pac-12 and 36th in the country with assists on 62.9% of its field goals this season.