The Oregon Ducks have hired Oregon State Defensive Quality Control Assistant Brian Michalowski to be their new inside linebackers coach.

Michalowski spent one season in Corvallis, coincidentally one of the Beavers' best defensive seasons in years after coming over to OSU after a three-year stint with the Colorado Buffaloes...

In related news, the Ducks also hired former Oregon State offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, who served under head coach Mike Riley for 10 seasons (2005-14)...

The Beavers now have a defensive quality control assistant position vacant on the roster, stick with BeaversEdge.com as we'll have any news on the replacement hire!